Big Data Protocol Price Up 50% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $98.47 million and $15.95 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a token. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,762,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

