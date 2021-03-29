Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,100 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for 22.3% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 1.73% of Bilibili worth $482,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $100.02. 458,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,656. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

