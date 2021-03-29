Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.15 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.15 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $272.78 or 0.00471649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
