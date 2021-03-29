Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $361.67 and last traded at $362.09. 2,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 197,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.24.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.42. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $109,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

