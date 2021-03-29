BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

