Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0022

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $613,141.89 and $165,389.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.