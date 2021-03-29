Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $73.81 on Major Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $538,098.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $73.81 or 0.00128064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009123 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

