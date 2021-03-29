Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $962,316.11

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 125.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 366.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $962,316.11 and approximately $727.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,822.73 or 0.99920465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00301661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00369070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00687047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00082914 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,137,741 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.