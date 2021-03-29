BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $15,518.63 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,518.63 and $46.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.08 or 0.00412662 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,026.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.