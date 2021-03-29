Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $555.30 million and approximately $58.45 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $29.90 or 0.00051791 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.00901887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00359021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001415 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

