Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $92,539.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00486516 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

