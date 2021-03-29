Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $60,036.24 and $155.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

