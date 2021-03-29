Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $105,179.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00260339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00090528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

