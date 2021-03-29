Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Reaches $101,571.14 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $101,571.14 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00259765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

