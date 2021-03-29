Bitcoin Zero Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $100,293.67 and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

