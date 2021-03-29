Bitcoinus Trading 366.2% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 132.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $97,316.96 and approximately $6,672.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 366.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.30 or 0.99973089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.