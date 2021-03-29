BitGreen Trading Up 9.4% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $5.06 million and $693.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00050443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00247446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002784 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014737 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

