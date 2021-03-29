Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,641.98

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Bitradio has a market cap of $59,641.98 and $64.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,783,136 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,131 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.