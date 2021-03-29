Bitradio Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $50,574.78 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,783,761 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,757 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

