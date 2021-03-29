Bitrue Coin Market Cap Reaches $38.27 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $8.69 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

