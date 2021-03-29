Bitzeny Market Cap Hits $131,106.22 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $131,106.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

