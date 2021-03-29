Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $826.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.