BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the February 28th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,576 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

