BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 45.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MYN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,152. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

