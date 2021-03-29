BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 45.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MYN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,152. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
