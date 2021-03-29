BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $47,556.10 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $47,556.10 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 77.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005692 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,705,288 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

