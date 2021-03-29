Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $45,738.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars.

