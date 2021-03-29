Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $706,850.19 and approximately $5,086.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00618741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

