Blockpass (PASS) Tops One Day Volume of $2,986.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,986.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

