Blockstack Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

