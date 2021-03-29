Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $320,423.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $138.58 million and $320,423.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00006348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

