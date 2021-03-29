Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 11,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

