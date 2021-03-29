bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

