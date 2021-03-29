bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. 149,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,837. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 127.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.