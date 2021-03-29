BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
DCF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.39.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
