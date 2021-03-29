Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 192.8% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $38,141.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

