Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

