BOLT Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BOLT has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $945,816.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

