boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 337.30 ($4.41). The company had a trading volume of 3,616,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.15 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

