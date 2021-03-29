Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,211.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,323.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a one year low of $1,203.08 and a one year high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,270.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,026.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.