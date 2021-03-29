Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Hits $6.60 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $6.60 million and $968,739.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $110.22 or 0.00191249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.