BOScoin (BOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,727.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $4,727.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.