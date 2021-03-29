Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

EPAY stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $755,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

