Bottos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $92,982.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

