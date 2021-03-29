botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $98.00 million and approximately $15,687.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00616638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

