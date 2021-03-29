BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $84,995.95 and approximately $229,582.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

