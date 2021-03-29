Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited Purchases Shares of 330,024 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. MINISO Group makes up 1.6% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited owned 0.11% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,814,000.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of MNSO traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $23.03. 10,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.