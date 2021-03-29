Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. STAAR Surgical comprises approximately 0.5% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited owned 0.07% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA traded down $6.12 on Monday, hitting $94.12. 23,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

