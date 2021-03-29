BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Raised to $14.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMP. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,916,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

