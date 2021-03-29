Bread Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bread has a market cap of $36.45 million and $2.85 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

