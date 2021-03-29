BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,331,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,274,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

